Michigan mother sentenced to prison after body of 3-year-old son found in a freezer

Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories

Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories

Presidential race heating up, several produce brand names recalled and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after her 3-year-old son was found dead in a freezer has been sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison.

Azuradee France, 33 of Detroit, pleaded guilty on July 12 to second-degree murder after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said France's 3-year-old son, Chayce, died from blunt force trauma to the head. Officials say the boy's body was placed in the freezer in the basement of the family's west side Detroit home in March 2022.

Detroit police and officials from Child Protective Services found the boy's decomposing body during a welfare check at the home in June 2022.

France was charged in June 2022 with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing the death of an individual. As part of France's plea agreement, those charges were dismissed.

"The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded. Our children continue to be at risk — not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.