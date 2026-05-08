Friends remember Michigan mother on 8 killed in soccer game shooting

A young man appeared in a Michigan court on murder charges Friday, three days after police say a dispute outside a school about who could play an informal game of soccer escalated into a fatal shooting that killed a teenager and a woman trying to help him.

Grand Rapids police also said in a court filing that Rafael Martinez-Lopez, 18, tried to shoot at another child, but the weapon didn't go off.

Two schools were temporarily closed this week in the western Michigan city as the community tries to cope with Tuesday's tragedy.

"Somebody stole from me, and that's something I can't get back," said Mildred Griffin, the mother of Jeremiah Griffin-Cuevas, who died.

Martinez-Lopez acknowledged the murder and other charges during a brief court appearance and was ordered to remain in jail without bond. His attorney, Craig Jenison, said he had no criminal record. A message seeking additional comment from Jenison was not immediately returned.

Police said Jeremiah was shot after Martinez-Lopez's younger brother asked to play soccer with a group of kids, but was turned down.

Savanah Rubio, 38, also known as Savanah Villarreal, was shot and killed while trying to help Jeremiah, police said.

"She gave her life to save my son. He considered Savanah his auntie," Griffin said.