Michigan may have season hinge on Underwood's development in Year 2 in Whittingham's debut

The Wolverines will likely fall short of a double-digit win season for the third straight year with six opponents ranked in the AP Top 25, including four in the top 10. Coach Kyle Whittingham's debut season may hinge on how much Bryce Underwood improves in his second season, but he should bring stability to a program that desperately needs it, coming off the firing and arrest of former coach Sherrone Moore and NCAA rules violations that put the maize and blue on probation.

Underwood stepped on campus as the No. 1 recruit in the country last year and didn't live up to the hype, throwing just 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 13 games. Whittingham hired a quarterbacks coach, former NFL QB Koy Detmer, to give Underwood a resource he didn't have as a freshman.

Strengths include running backs and defensive line

Michigan's running game potentially can take some pressure off Underwood. Whittingham says he expects the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Underwood to be part of the attack by design and improvisation.

FILE - Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood throws during an NCAA college football spring game in Ann Arbor, Mich., April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Paul Sancya

Jordan Marshall gained 6.2 yards a carry last year and finished with 932 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns for the Wolverines. Marshall is expected to share carries with freshman Savion Hiter, one of the nation's top-rated high school running backs. Utah transfers John Henry Daley, a second-team preseason AP All-America edge, and Jonah Lea'ea lead a revamped and strong defensive line.

Weaknesses include tight ends and linebackers

Michigan has sent a steady stream of tight ends, including Colston Loveland, to the NFL in recent years and that streak will likely stop. Zach Marshall has the most experience in the position group, but has just 16 career catches for 199 yards and a TD. The Wolverines lost their top four linebackers from last season, including Cole Sullivan, who transferred to Oklahoma. Troy Bowles has a shot to lead the group in his second season following two years as a seldom-used player at Georgia.

New faces

Daley, Lea'ea, CB Smith Snowden, WR JJ Buchanan (transfers from Utah), freshman WR Salesi Moa (flipped commitment to Utah), Hiter (highly touted recruit), S Chris Bracy (Memphis).

Key losses

DE Derrick Moore, TE Marlin Klein, DE Jaishawn Barham, LB Jimmy Rolder, FB Max Bredeson (all were selected in NFL draft), RB Justice Haynes (transferred to Georgia Tech), WR Semaj Morgan (transferred to UCLA), DB Jayden Sanders (transferred to Notre Dame), DB TJ Metcalf (transferred to Tennessee), DB Brandyn Hillman (transferred to Virginia) and Sullivan (transferred to Oklahoma).

Biggest games for the Wolverines

Vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (Sept. 12), vs. No. 6 Indiana (Oct. 24), at No. 2 Oregon (Nov. 14), at No. 1 Ohio State (Nov. 28).