Michigan Matters: What's next for the Rocket Classic and the Motor City?

As PGA golfers prepare to tee off this week at the 2025 Rocket Classic held at Detroit Golf Club, Mark Hollis, COO of Rock Entertainment Venture, appears on Michigan Matters to talk about the signature event and its path forward in the Motor City.

Lots of big-name golfers are scheduled to play, including Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Nate Lashley.

Hollis, who worked with Detroit champion Dan Gilbert, the force behind bringing the PGA event here, talked about family and community events taking place during the classic. As one example, this Wednesday is free with complimentary parking.

Chris Holman Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then Chris Holman, CEO and founder of Michigan Business Network, stops by to talk about businesses and how things are going across our state during a busy time.

And Nate Burleson, former Detroit Lions player, co-host of CBS Mornings/NFL programming and serial entrepreneur, appears to talk about his latest venture — Lions Blood Orange Vodka. He also shared insights into the upcoming NFL season and the Lions' prospects.

Nate Burleson and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan).