Michigan Matters: Tourism on a colorful fall season roll

It's a focus on Michigan's tourism industry as Kelly Wolgamott, vice president of Pure Michigan and Travel Michigan; Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit; and Tim Hygh, CEO of Mackinac Island Tourism, discuss the state of the huge sector.

Worth billions to the state each year, tourism is Michigan's third-largest industry after autos/manufacturing and agriculture.

Pure Michigan launched a national ad campaign in August, celebrating the fall transition, which runs through the end of October.

The trio also talked about challenges the industry has faced amid tariffs and inflation this year, and a bit about the road ahead.

Plus Joseph Richardson Jr., president and CEO of AAA: The Auto Club, appears and talks about travel trends, as well as the impact of gas prices on consumers' travel plans.

He discussed AAA, the Auto Club's growing imprint, as it has over 14 million customers.

Richardson also talked about the company's Safety Patrol community effort, which it launched over 100 years ago to help keep children safe on their way to school.

Richardson also discussed AAA's focus on helping the community through programs like Forgotten Harvest.