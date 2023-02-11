Michigan Matters: Spotlighting our Italian connections; celebrating Afro-Italian History at WSU Film Festival

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - The connection between Michigan and Italy continues to grow as Allegra Baistrocchi, Consulate of Italy based in Detroit, talks about this Sunday's CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters."

Baistrocchi has been working to create two way economic and cultural bridges between Michigan and Italy since arriving a year ago as she talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, in this special repeat episode.

Additionally, the Consultate of Italy in Detroit --along with the Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago, in collaboration with Wayne State University's Irvin D. Reid Honors College and the Department of Classical and Modern Languages, Literatures, and Cultures -- is presenting a Black Italian Film Showcase this coming weekend – Feb. 17 & 18 at WSU --as part of Black History Month. The event is celebrating Afro-Italian talents in film, documentaries and illuminates the historical, social, and cultural aspects of Black life in Italy through film.

Then Franco Bianchi, President/CEO of Haworth Inc., headquartered on the west side of Michigan, appears with Cain to discuss his company's growing global imprint. Bianchi, born in Italy, was knighted by the Italian government last year.

Haworth is a privately held furniture maker with over 7,000 employees as it serves markets across the globe. Bianchi talked about navigating the pandemic and how it has impacted the company.

Then Roberto Palomba of Palomba of Serafini Associati Studio, appears to discuss his company's growing global imprint which includes Detroit.

His Italian-based studio has been involved in helping restore buildings that are centuries old and recast for new uses. His firm also helped Kia with the "installation" of its EV6 electric car.

