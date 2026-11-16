Michigan Matters: Raising awareness of civics and financial literary in schools

On the heels of a historic election that saw more young folks turning out to vote, three people are laser-focused on raising awareness about the importance of civic literacy. Jim Holcomb, president and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Carolyn Taylor, a student at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, and Thomas Padden, president of the Canton Chamber of Commerce, appear on Michigan Matters to talk about the issue.

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Taylor won the statewide Michigan Civics Bee held in July when she was in eighth grade. The statewide contest was sponsored by the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, and the winner from each state headed to Washington, D.C., to take part in the National Civics Bee held several weeks ago and sponsored by the National Chamber of Commerce.

Padden's Chamber has sponsored young people in the National Civics Bee, which is held every three years for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. Other chambers across the state are also involved. Hundreds of middle-schoolers participated last year.

Taylor, now a freshman, finished in third place in the National Civics Bee.

Holcomb mentioned that civics knowledge remains alarmingly low: only 22% of U.S. eighth graders score proficient in civics, and fewer than half of adults can name all three branches of government.

Jim Holcomb, Carolyn Taylor, Thomas Padden, Joshua Lee and Saanvi Rameswarapu Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

The trio talked about the importance of civics and community as Taylor, who hopes to become a U.S. senator one day, shares why it is about more than just knowing American history.

Padden's chamber, which has had finalists in the statewide civics bee, will take over the statewide competition starting this year. It is open to all Michigan middle-schoolers who must connect with a participating chamber to get involved.

Then the focus is on financial literacy and young people as Saanvi Rameswarapu, a sophomore at the International Academy East in Troy, who wrote a book, "First Things First: Personal Finance for Teens," appears along with Joshua Lee of Huntington National Bank to discuss why it is so important for young people to learn about money early on.

Rameswarapu is passionate about the issue and explained why it is important to teach young people now, before they get their first paycheck.

Saanvi Rameswarapu

Lee also talked about his company's efforts, including support for Junior Achievement, which has programs focused on financial literacy for young people. They also invite area students into their banks to shadow employees to see what's involved in banking careers.

Rameswarapu is currently working to get a financial literacy after-school program for Troy middle schoolers adopted, and she's also leading the charge to establish a Youth Advisory Council at the city of Troy.

She started a podcast, Career Connect, for students in Troy's School District, where she interviews leaders about their careers so students can learn more.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters.)