Michigan Matters: New chapters being written at 2 revamped historic buildings

It's a tale of two historic buildings in Metro Detroit finding new life as leaders involved talk about changes at Michigan Central Station and the Dearborn Inn on Michigan Matters.

It's been a year since the shuttered train station reopened as Michigan Central Station, which has grown into an innovation hub revitalizing the Corktown area, as Joshua Sirefman, CEO of Michigan Central, discusses.

Joshua Sirefman, CEO of Michigan Central. Briana Thompson/CBS Detroit

Then, Laurel Martinez, Destination Sales Executive for the Dearborn Inn; Julie Mendola, Global Portfolio Director for Ford Land; and Ted Ryan, Archives and Heritage Brand Manager for Ford Motor Co., discuss the revamped Dearborn Inn. It was started by Henry Ford as one of the first hotels in the nation for an airport a generation ago.

Laurel Martinez, Julie Mendola and Ted Ryan. Briana Thompson/CBS Detroit

The Inn recently reopened after being closed as it underwent a significant makeover. The goal is to grow its impact in Dearborn.

