Michigan Matters: Mackinac Moments - Talk of tariffs, politics, business and opportunities
Over 1,500 leaders from all corners of the state gathered at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference to discuss issues including tariffs, politics, education, talent needs, growing population, growing the defense industry and even adding a little more "hoops" to the Motor City's future.
We traveled north to talk to CEOs, educators, elected officials, thought leaders and a Hall of Famer at the conference for a special "Michigan Matters" episode as they discussed topics impacting our region as well as thoughts about the road ahead. Each shared thoughts about how things were going in Michigan, too. Our guests include:
- Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist
- Jerry Norcia, CEO of DTE Energy
- Pete Hoekstra, U.S. Ambassador to Canada
- Mike Bickers, PNC Regional President, Detroit/Southeast Michigan
- Eric Poe, CEO of CURE Auto Insurance
- Sam Klemet of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association
- Todd Szott, chair of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show
- Claude Molinari, CEO of Visit Detroit
- Swin Cash, WNBA Hall of Famer
- Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Oakland University President
- U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin
- Quentin Messer, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation
- Margaret Anderson, President of HAP
- U.S. Sen. Gary Peters
- Linda Apley, CEO of ITC Holdings
- Eric Lupher, Citizens Research Council
- Maureen Donohue Krauss, CEO of Detroit Regional Partnership
