Michigan Matters: Mackinac Moments - Talk of tariffs, politics, business and opportunities

Over 1,500 leaders from all corners of the state gathered at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference to discuss issues including tariffs, politics, education, talent needs, growing population, growing the defense industry and even adding a little more "hoops" to the Motor City's future.

We traveled north to talk to CEOs, educators, elected officials, thought leaders and a Hall of Famer at the conference for a special "Michigan Matters" episode as they discussed topics impacting our region as well as thoughts about the road ahead. Each shared thoughts about how things were going in Michigan, too. Our guests include:

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

Jerry Norcia, CEO of DTE Energy

Pete Hoekstra, U.S. Ambassador to Canada

Mike Bickers, PNC Regional President, Detroit/Southeast Michigan

Eric Poe, CEO of CURE Auto Insurance

Sam Klemet of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association

Todd Szott, chair of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show

Claude Molinari, CEO of Visit Detroit

Swin Cash, WNBA Hall of Famer

Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Oakland University President

U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin

Quentin Messer, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Margaret Anderson, President of HAP

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters

Linda Apley, CEO of ITC Holdings

Eric Lupher, Citizens Research Council

Maureen Donohue Krauss, CEO of Detroit Regional Partnership

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan).