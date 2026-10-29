Michigan Matters: Jocelyn Benson and John James on the issues

With only hours left in this historic election, which ends with Tuesday's statewide vote, the gubernatorial race takes center stage on Michigan Matters Sunday as the two candidates hoping to win that job, Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican U.S. Rep. John James, appear to answer questions on a range of issues.

The state's top elected post is open as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run again.

The two candidates answer questions about the economy, their game plan for the state, dealing with the Trump administration, which will be in power for another two years, the administration's tariffs and more.

Benson talked about her background and what sets her apart from her opponent.

James also talked about his career, which sets him apart from Benson.

Both candidates got a boost last week from top leaders. Former President Barack Obama came in for a campaign rally last Saturday in Detroit for Benson and other top Democrats, including U.S. Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed, while President Trump was in Port Huron Sunday for a rally for James and other Republicans, including U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters.)