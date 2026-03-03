Michigan Matters: Inforum's new leader and talking Dollars For Scholars

As Women's History Month kicks off, Donna Murray-Brown, the new president and CEO of Inforum, appears on Michigan Matters to talk about how women executives are faring across Michigan.

Inforum was started in 1962 by women in Metro Detroit entering the workforce to support and mentor each other. It has since grown to over 1,000 members statewide.

Donna Murray-Brown Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Murray-Brown just took over the organization and talked about the release of their newest report, which they conducted along with the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University. They examined 76 public companies to see how women were doing in the executive ranks.

Then, Christa Funk, who runs Detroit Regional Dollars For Scholars, Lisa Howze, author/business/political leader, and Taylor Smith, a DRDFS scholar, appear to talk about the unique program that helps young people heading to college.

Christa Funk, Lisa Howze and Taylor Smith Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Many of the DRDFS scholars are first-generation students attending college.

