Michigan Matters: Gearing up for a healthier and high-flying future

Michigan Matters: Gearing up for a healthier and high-flying future

Michigan Matters: Gearing up for a healthier and high-flying future

Dr. Ivan Baines of the Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute and Dr. Steven Kalkanis of Henry Ford Health appear on Michigan Matters this Sunday to discuss the impact of a new research center coming to life in the heart of Detroit and the timeline of its opening.

Dr. Ivan Baines and Dr. Steven Kalkanis Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The two leaders discussed how it will not only help in the fight against neurofibromatosis — a genetic disease — but also others, like cancer. The institute was made possible by entrepreneur Dan Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer, who lost their son, Nick, to the disease. The couple has donated millions to it and much more at the new medical hub. Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University, and others are also involved.

Then Tony Vernaci of the Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan, Jeff Simek of RCO Aerospace and Engineering, and Kevin Michaels of AeroDynamic Advisory appear on the roundtable as they discuss efforts to grow the aerospace industry.

Tony Vernaci, Jeff Simek and Kevin Michaels Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Michigan has been involved since World War II, when Ford's Willow Run Assembly Plant was transformed to build bombers used to help win the war.

The trio talked about opportunities today, before the region and down the road.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan).