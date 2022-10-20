Michigan Matters: Election 2022 sprint to finish line & powering the electric future

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the election season steams ahead to Nov. 8, the roundtable of Randy Richardville, Rep. Mari Manoogian and Pollster Ed Sarpolus appear on "Michigan Matters" to talk about the last few weeks and some key races.

Richardville, Manoogian and Sarpolus appear with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, and talk about the three proposals before Michigan voters, including Proposal 3 which deals with abortion choice.

They also discuss the governor's race, which polls show is tightening between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. And they size up some congressional races and what the 2022 outcome could mean for 2024 when the next presidential race is held.

Then Assem Kapur, of GM Energy, appears to discuss the new unit just launched by the global automaker to better connect EVs, homes and the community. He shares how that transformation is going.

Richard Schwartz, partner at Treacy & Company, a company doing research on EVs for companies, shared insights on how consumers are responding to the shifts to EVs and how things like range anxiety of EVs and impact on the power grid are factoring in.

