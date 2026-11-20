The nation's top-rated holiday parade, America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, will take to the streets of Detroit before hundreds of thousands lining Woodward Avenue, as three involved leaders talk about preparations for the big event continuing.

Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, Mary Culler, president of Ford Philanthropy, and Franklin Hayes, First Assistant Detroit Police Chief, discuss the parade, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The Parade Company

The parade has been voted best holiday parade in the nation by USA Today readers more than a few times.

This year, there will be a flurry of new floats, including ones from Gardner White, Motor City Electric and others, as well as marching bands and giant paper mache heads of well-known Detroiters, including Tom Selleck, Aretha Franklin and Bob Seger, walking the parade route and some giant balloons.

Bavarian Inn Lodge

Thousands of volunteers and corporations have helped keep the event going strong for 100 years.

Then, the focus is on a small town in mid-Michigan that celebrates Christmas all year long, and on a successful family business there, as Martha Zehnder Kaczynski, vice president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge and of Frankenmuth Gift Shops, Inc., talks about their growing enterprise.

Tony Michaels, Mary Culler, Martha Zehnder Kaczynski and Franklin Hayes Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Frankenmuth, a 90-minute drive from Detroit, is a popular year-round destination, especially during the holiday season, as Zehnder Kaczynski explains.

She talks about their hotel, which has an indoor pool and activities like golf, bowling and rock climbing, also taking place year-round.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters.)