Michigan Matters: Confronting the digital divide and a roundtable on the UAW strike

Michigan Matters looks at Detroit's efforts to confront the digital divide

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit has made progress in closing the digital divide which Laura Grannemann, the executive director of the Gilbert Family Foundation and Rocket Community Fund, Christine Burkette, Director of Digital Equity and Inclusion for the City of Detroit, and Vittoria Katanski, director of Connect 313, discuss on a fast-paced edition of CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Laura Grannemann, Christine Burkette and Vittoria Katanski with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain.

The trio joined senior producer and host Carol Cain as they talked about how they have been working with others across the region to bring more people of all ages into the tech-driven future. It has included things such as providing laptops, computers, training, and access to the Internet.

Grannemann mentioned how the Rocket Mortgage Classic has helped raise $3.8 million for the cause, as well as the two entities she represents.

Then, the roundtable of consultant Suzy Avery, CEO Denise Ilitch, and David Dulio of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, the group discussed the latest with the UAW strike against the Detroit Three (the union reached a tentative deal with Ford), as well as tidings in East Lansing with strife among its governing board and other issues plaguing the storied university.

The roundtable of Susy Avery, Denise Ilitch, David Dulio, and Carol Cain talk about regional issues.

The group discussed the latest mass shooting, which occurred in Maine where nearly 20 people died and dozens more were injured in a bowling alley, as inspiring more action in Washington when it comes to gun laws.

And the show wound down with final thoughts on the Detroit Lions, who have dazzled the region with the best season they have had in years, and what's ahead.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD, and also streaming 8 p.m. weeknights on CBS Detroit's website, CBS Detroit's app and Pluto TV.