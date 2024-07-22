Michigan Matters: Business leaders weigh in on politics and the economy

(CBS DETROIT) - With a red-hot election season on and 2024 past the halfway point, the focus is on business as high-profile leaders from Metro Detroit and Lansing gather to talk about politics, education and the road ahead during a wide-ranging episode of CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Wafa Dinaro, Executive Director of the New Economy Initiative; Crystal L. Gunn, Chairwoman of the Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce; and Martin Manna, president of the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce, discuss the state of business amid an evolving economy more tied to technology than ever and their efforts to support start-ups and mature businesses too as they adjust.

Jim Holcomb and Chris Holman with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

Gunn talked about unique issues before African American-owned businesses and shared some interesting statistics about what is taking place in Detroit.

Manna highlighted his chamber and its mission of helping businesses through policy and other efforts.

Dinaro talked about our diverse region and how businesses are faring.

Then longtime Lansing insiders Jim Holcomb, president and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, and Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, appear to discuss the election outcome and its impact on companies big and small.

Holcomb and Holman talked about issues that might rise to the top when it comes to Michigan's voters in the August primary and November general election.

