Michigan Matters: An anniversary at The Henry Ford, and looking back at politics in 2025

From a historic election in Detroit that ended with its first female mayor getting the nod from voters to the federal government shutdown to tariffs, 2025 was a busy year with politics at the core, which the roundtable of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II, and political strategist Susy Avery discuss on this weekend's Michigan Matters.

The trio talks about the election of Detroit Council President Mary Sheffield as the Motor City's new mayor, who will succeed Mike Duggan on Jan. 1.

The trio also talks about President Trump, who started his second term as president last January, and his impact on Michigan. The tariffs on other countries have also impacted Michigan.

And they discuss efforts by political and corporate leaders to raise the bar and improve K-12 education with a focus on raising reading scores.

Then Patricia Mooradian, who is celebrating her 20th year as President/CEO of The Henry Ford (which includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, and the Ford Factory Tour), talks about how the popular tourist destination, which celebrates America's past and innovation, has changed and adjusted through the years.

Mooradian previews the historic Jackson Home, a new exhibit that will open at Greenfield Village in June 2026. The home, relocated from Selma, Alabama, is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders made plans to ensure all Americans would have civil rights and voting rights, which led to the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

