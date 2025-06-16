Michigan Matters: All eyes on Canada as G7 Summit is held

Businesses across Michigan and Ontario are holding their breath as leaders gather at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, held June 15-17, and discuss critical issues.

Colin Bird, Canadian Consul General, appears on Michigan Matters to highlight some of them. At the top of the list: tariffs between the U.S. and Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting the gathering, which includes President Trump and leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and other countries.

Mr. Trump started the tariff volley in January after taking office, as he said they would boost American manufacturing and address what he said were illegal drugs and immigrants crossing over the border from Canada.

Gardner White CEO, Rachel Stewart, and Canadian Consul General, Colin Bird, with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Other nations are wrapped up in tariffs too, including Mexico, China as they responded in kind with their own tariffs against the U.S. as a result.

Canada is Michigan's No. 1 trading partner and vice versa, with cars, car parts, agriculture, tourism and more as products and people crossing bridges and tunnels between our state and our northern neighbor to the tune of billions each year.

Then, Rachel Stewart, CEO of Gardner White, appears on the show to talk about her family-owned company borrowing a page from its past as it opens a new store in the heart of downtown Detroit.

Stewart, board member of Business Leaders For Michigan, also talks about growing the population in the state and making it more competitive with other states.

Stewart also discusses the importance of supporting the community as her company is a sponsor of America's Thanksgiving Parade and other endeavors.

