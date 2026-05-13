Michigan man wins Powerball using numbers from a Zoltar fortune-teller machine 30 years ago

A man in Fraser, Michigan, used a set of three-decade-old lucky numbers from an animatronic fortune-teller machine to score a $1 million Powerball prize.

Stephen Huesgen, 56, says he received the lucky set of numbers from a Zoltar machine 30 years ago in Las Vegas and has been playing those numbers in lottery games ever since.

Huesgen played the same numbers in the April 22 drawing, matching all five white balls: 24-29-32-49-63.

Zoltar coin-operated fortune teller arcade marching in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Zoltar coin-operated fortune teller arcade marching in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"The morning after the Powerball drawing, I saw an email from the Lottery, which is when I found out I'd won a $1 million Powerball prize. I yelled to my wife, 'Is this real?' I don't think this is going to fully hit me until I cash the check," Huesgen said.

With his winnings, Huesgen plans to pay off his car and house, take a vacation and save for retirement.

The Powerball is sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Tickets cost $2 apiece, with drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.