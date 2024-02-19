Michigan man wins $500K on first scratch off lottery ticket he ever purchased

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Livingston County man won $500,000 on the first lottery ticket he ever purchased and claimed the prize on his 21st birthday.

The lucky player, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased the winning Wild Side ticket at the Fast Lane Convenience store at 3540 State Street in Saginaw.

"I had never played the Lottery before, but I've seen my mom purchase tickets now and again, so I decided to buy one while I was at the store," said the player. "I didn't know how to play the game, so I took the ticket home and had my parents walk me through it. When we revealed the $500,000 prize, we didn't think it was real."

"We went to the Lottery office in Saginaw to have them look at the ticket," the player continued. "When they confirmed it really was a $500,000 winner, we were in disbelief. I knew right then that this money was about to change my life. What makes it even more exciting is that today is my 21st birthday!"

With his winnings, the lucky player plans to pay his tuition and then save the rest.

Each $5 Wild Side ticket offers players the chance to win prizes that range from $5 up to $500,000.