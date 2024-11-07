Michigan man wins $1 million on $10 scratch-off lottery ticket
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man said he "shed tears of joy" after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Million Dollar Madness instant game.
The 51-year-old Oakland County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the $10 ticket at East Holly Oil, located at 8435 East Holly Road in Holly.
"I normally only buy $1 or $5 tickets, but I splurged and bought a $10 ticket," said the man in a statement. "I scratched it when I got home and shed tears of joy when I saw I won $1 million! My wife scanned it with her Michigan Lottery app three times to make sure it was real. Whenever I buy a ticket, I'm always hoping to win big, and I still can't believe it really happened."
The man elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. He plans to put his winnings towards bills and paying off his house and vehicles.
"Winning is an unbelievable and emotional experience," the player said. "It means I don't have to work so hard now and is a major relief."
The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $11 million playing Million Dollar Madness since the game launched in August. Prizes range from $10 up to $1 million, and more than $42 million in prizes remain, including a pair of $1 million top prizes.