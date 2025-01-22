Michigan man wins $1 million Powerball prize after buying ticket every week for 10 years

(CBS DETROIT) — A Lapeer County man who has bought a Powerball ticket weekly for 10 years is $1 million richer.

Robert Benaglio, of Dryden, matched the five white balls in the Dec. 23 drawing: 22-42-44-57-64.

Benaglio bought the winning ticket at the Metamora BP, located at 3839 South Lapeer Road in Metamora.

"I have bought a Powerball ticket for one drawing each week for 10 years," said Benaglio in a news release. "I won the prize just before Christmas, but I didn't know I was a big winner until I scanned the ticket on New Year's Eve. The only word I can use to describe the feeling of finding out you've won $1 million is shocking. I think it's finally starting to hit me, and I'm just now believing that this is real!"

"In 2024, 10 Michigan Lottery players became millionaires playing the Powerball game, including a lottery club that won an $842.4 million jackpot," added Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Not only are these prizes impactful for the winners, but also for the retailers that sell them, many of which are local family-owned businesses, which get a commission for selling the winning ticket. Last year, retailers earned more than $348 million in commissions."

With his winnings, Benaglio plans to pay off his vehicles, take a vacation and save the rest.

"I still plan to continue my weekly ritual of buying a Powerball ticket," said Benaglio. "I get $2 worth of daydreaming out of it each week, so why not?"

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1. For another $1, a Double Play can be added to a Powerball ticket, giving a player a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawings.

The Powerball drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.