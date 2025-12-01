Michigan man who shot shovel-wielding man acted in self-defense, police say

A 60-year-old Michigan man who shot another man who attacked him with a shovel acted in self-defense, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Police say a 60-year-old man returned a ladder to a home in the 1100 block of Douglas when he was approached by a 49-year-old man holding a snow shovel and told to leave the area. The 49-year-old then shoved the 60-year-old and hit him with the shovel, causing a minor injury, police said.

During the alleged assault, the 60-year-old fired two rounds, hitting the 49-year-old twice, before calling police and waiting for officers to arrive.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Police recovered the shovel used in the assault, two 9mm shell casings and a handgun.

The man who fired the shots is cooperating with police and used a handgun that is legally owned and registered. Investigators say video obtained by detectives supports the man's account of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the "P3Tips" app, or online.