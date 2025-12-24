Michigan man who shot at police during 14-mile fiery chase faces life in prison

A Michigan man faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of leading police on a 14-mile fiery chase from Mundy Township to Davison and shooting at officers.

Robert Joseph Nowotny, 41, of Swartz Creek, was convicted of assault with intent to murder, third-degree fleeing and eluding police, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to prosecutors, on Feb. 27, the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County responded to reports of a suspicious van driving in a neighborhood with a loud exhaust in the area of Linden and Hill roads. Officers pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of a business on Hill Road.

The driver, later identified as Nowotny, refused to show identification, prosecutors said, and drove off from police. Officers pursued Nowotny in a chase that never exceeded 40 miles per hour, authorities said, as Nowotny drove through several red lights and crossed into lanes of approaching traffic.

During the chase, the rear driver's side wheel on Nowotny's van came off, causing a "continuous streak of sparks from the rear area of the van." The rear of the van became engulfed in flames, prosecutors said, and Nowotny stopped near M-15 and Bristol Road in Davison Township.

As Nowotny exited his van, prosecutors allege he pointed a pistol at police and fired 10 rounds, which struck an officer's windshield and car seat, missing the officer. An officer returned fire and struck Nowotny, who was then placed under arrest.

"This incident shows the life-threatening danger police officers may face at any time, even during a routine traffic stop," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. "Fortunately and miraculously, no officers or citizens were killed or injured."

Nowotny will be sentenced on Feb. 2, 2026.