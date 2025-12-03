Michigan man visits lucky store, wins $1M lottery raffle prize

A Newaygo County man's trip to a store that advertises as the "luckiest store in Michigan" paid off in a big way when he won a $1 million Super Raffle prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The 29-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Party World, located at 5568 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Comstock Park.

In 2008, Party World sold a $57 million Mega Millions ticket, and according to the Michigan Lottery, it has since sold 14 tickets that have won $10,000 or more, including four tickets that won $100,000 or more.

"I drove by Party World, which advertises as the luckiest store in Michigan, so I stopped in to buy a Super Raffle ticket," said the lucky winner in a statement. "The day of the drawing, I got a call from my wife and thought something bad had happened because she was in tears, until she said, 'You won $1 million on your Super Raffle ticket.' I didn't believe her, so she sent me a picture of the ticket, and I checked it myself."

The lucky player was selected as the $1 million winner when his raffle number — 049686 — was chosen in the Nov. 19 drawing.

"When I saw I really did win $1 million, my heart started pounding! It was pretty surreal. I hope to turn this prize into generational wealth by investing the majority of the money," he said.

The man elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. He plans to invest his winnings.