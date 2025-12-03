Watch CBS News
Michigan man visits lucky store, wins $1M lottery raffle prize

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Newaygo County man's trip to a store that advertises as the "luckiest store in Michigan" paid off in a big way when he won a $1 million Super Raffle prize from the Michigan Lottery. 

The 29-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Party World, located at 5568 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Comstock Park.

In 2008, Party World sold a $57 million Mega Millions ticket, and according to the Michigan Lottery, it has since sold 14 tickets that have won $10,000 or more, including four tickets that won $100,000 or more. 

"I drove by Party World, which advertises as the luckiest store in Michigan, so I stopped in to buy a Super Raffle ticket," said the lucky winner in a statement. "The day of the drawing, I got a call from my wife and thought something bad had happened because she was in tears, until she said, 'You won $1 million on your Super Raffle ticket.' I didn't believe her, so she sent me a picture of the ticket, and I checked it myself."

The lucky player was selected as the $1 million winner when his raffle number — 049686 — was chosen in the Nov. 19 drawing.

"When I saw I really did win $1 million, my heart started pounding! It was pretty surreal. I hope to turn this prize into generational wealth by investing the majority of the money," he said. 

The man elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. He plans to invest his winnings. 

