Michigan man travels to Texas with 10-foot cross in support of flood victims

A Northville, Michigan, man spent 24 hours on the road to get to Kerrville, Texas. He says his mission is to bring peace to people when they are hurting.

Dan Beazley travels the country with a 10-foot cross to parts of the country that have just experienced something catastrophic, whether it's a natural disaster or an unforeseen tragedy.

He calls his mission "The Message of the Cross."

Beazley went to Texas this week, after the devastating floods swept through, killing several people. He says that despite people's respective faiths, the cross is a symbol of love, comfort and hope.

"Our hope is that whatever they believe in, they know there's a light in the darkness. This community will respond and rebound from this. They will build back so much better than they were, and all of these lives that were taken so prematurely will not go in vain,' Beazley said.

Beazley started the initiative after the Oxford High School shooting in 2021. Since then, it expanded throughout the state, and now has become a mission coast to coast.

For more information, visit "The Message of the Cross" website.