Michigan man files $50 million lawsuit against Troy police, city over 2023 police crash

An Oakland County, Michigan, man has filed a $50 million civil lawsuit, claiming he suffered "catastrophic injuries" in 2023 after a Troy police officer crashed into his motorcycle without emergency lights or sirens.

The Law Office of Jason A. Waechter filed the federal lawsuiton Tuesday on behalf of Thomas Szczesny, alleging that an officer "violated the Fourth and 14th Amendment rights when he collided with Mr. Szczesny's motorcycle at a high speed while responding to a non-emergency call."

The lawsuit claims Szczesny suffered permanent injuries, such as paraplegia of the lower left extremity and nerve damage, and requires assistance with some daily tasks.

"This is more than just a traffic crash — it's a story of institutional failure which left Mr. Szczesny with permanent injuries," said attorney Aaron Martinez in a statement. "From our investigation, it appears that the Troy Police Department tried to cover up their officer's misconduct by falsely alleging intoxication. Meanwhile, Mr. Szczesny was left partially paralyzed and was then forced to defend his character. The charges were later dismissed upon motion of the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. That false narrative contributed to his trauma, and now justice must be done."

The crash happened on Sept. 22, 2023, in the area of Maple Road and Stephenson Highway, according to the lawsuit. Szczesny's attorneys allege that the officer exceeded the 40 mph speed limit on Maple Road by over 20 mph as he was responding to a traffic call.

According to the lawsuit, Szczesny suffered multiple fractures that required surgical procedures.

The lawsuit alleges that the police department covered up the crash in its investigation, such as failing to preserve the officer's body cam footage and conducting an unlawful warrant for Szczesny's blood. The lawsuit also alleges that the city failed to supervise and properly train officers involved in the investigation and crash.

CBS News Detroit contacted the city of Troy and the Troy Police Department on Wednesday for comment. The police department has not responded, but a city spokesperson issued the following statement:

"We were disappointed to receive the 10-count lawsuit filed by Thomas Szczesny against the City of Troy and five of its individual officers. This lawsuit is based on an accident that occurred on Sept. 22, 2023, and because the accident involved a Troy police officer, the City turned the investigation over to an independent police agency, which determined that Szczesny, who failed to yield to the officer's vehicle, was at fault for the accident. Based on the investigation and the results from a search warrant, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized criminal charges against Szczesny for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Shortly before the scheduled criminal trial, the criminal charges against Szczesny were dismissed by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, and this lawsuit alleging that he was maliciously prosecuted followed. The City and the individually named officers will be zealously defended against the $50 million demand from Szczesny in this case, alleging violations of constitutional law."