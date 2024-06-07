Michigan man tried to post bond with someone else's credit card after he allegedly stole car from Alaska airport

A few showers today. It will be breezy! NEXT Weather Forecast (6/7/2024)

A few showers today. It will be breezy! NEXT Weather Forecast (6/7/2024)

A few showers today. It will be breezy! NEXT Weather Forecast (6/7/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man, 42, was allegedly caught driving under the influence after stealing a car from an Alaska airport, where he also burglarized other vehicles, police said.

Kiril Johnson, 42, of Michigan, was arrested for driving under the influence and first-degree vehicle theft on Seward Highway.

At 8:19 p.m. on June 1, Alaska state troopers were notified that a stolen car was heading southbound onto the Kenai Peninsula from Portage.

Troopers and a US Forest Service officer stopped the vehicle and allegedly found Johnson to be under the influence of controlled substances.

Further investigation revealed that Johnson allegedly traveled to the Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport and had taken the vehicle from the airport's parking lot. They also determined that Johnson had "likely burglarized more vehicles at the airport."

According to police, Johnson tried to post his bond using someone else's credit card the day after his arrest.

Johnson was then remanded on the charges of first-degree criminal impersonation, attempted fraudulent use of an access device and attempted second-degree theft.

The Anchorage Airport and Whittier police learned that Johnson had burglarized vehicles at the airport, taken someone's credit card and used it at the airport and other businesses. Those police agencies will seek additional criminal counts.