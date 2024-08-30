Michigan man found guilty in fatal shooting that stemmed from argument over spitting in victim's sink

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County jury found a Pontiac man guilty of second-degree murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of a man, which stemmed from him spitting in the victim's sink, officials said.

Sadarie Deshawn Donalson was found guilty of second-degree murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a police officer in connection to the shooting death of Cornelius James Jones, also of Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Sadarie Deshawn Donalson, 22, (left) and Dewaun Demarco Benion, 22, (right) have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Cornelius James Jones. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

A co-defendant, Dewaun Demarco Benion, previously pleaded no contest to assault with intent to do great bodily harm in connection to the incident.

The shooting happened at Jones' apartment on Feb. 21.

Prosecutors say the co-defendants were at the victim's apartment for a party when Benion and Jones got into an argument after Donalson had spit in Jones' sink.

The defendants left when Jones told them to, but the two men then reentered the apartment, and Benion started a physical fight with Jones.

After the fight ended, Donalson shot the victim twice. Authorities responded to the apartment, and both defendants were taken into custody.

Donalson will remain at the Oakland County Jail until his sentencing, which is set for Oct. 10.

Benion was sentenced on Aug. 8 to a one year in jail, with credit for 169 days already served.

"This was a senseless killing stemming from a trivial conflict," stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I commend the work of law enforcement and the trial team in holding these defendants accountable for this killing. My office will continue to work to protect our community from gun violence and violent crime and we will work to hold dangerous criminals accountable under the law for their actions."