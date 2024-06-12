Michigan man killed, girlfriend seriously injured in shooting at Pontiac convenience store

Testimony to begin in Samantha Woll murder trial, Detroit toddler killed by car and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was killed, and his girlfriend was injured after they allegedly assaulted the woman's ex-boyfriend at a convenience store, and he fired a shot at them, officials said.

Darien Louis Bragg, 23, of Pontiac, was killed after he was shot in the chest, and his girlfriend, also a 23-year-old from Pontiac, was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in the abdomen, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A witness told authorities that the man, identified as a 21-year-old from Pontiac, was at the counter of a convenience store in the 600 block of Cesar Chavez in Pontiac attempting to purchase some items, when he was assaulted by two individuals, identified as Bragg and his girlfriend, from behind.

The 21-year-old was allegedly the woman's ex-boyfriend.

The sheriff's office says the two assaulted him from behind, causing them to fall onto the ground, with Bragg and the girlfriend on top of the 21-year-old.

They were hitting him when the 21-year-old pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

Bragg was struck in the chest, and the shot traveled through his body and then struck his girlfriend in her abdomen.

After the incident, the 21-year-old tried to pay for his items and waited for deputies to arrive at the store.

The case is being submitted for a prosecutor's review.