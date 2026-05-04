Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman

A Michigan man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2023 murder of a pregnant woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Tavaris Jackson, 35, of Escanaba, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In March, Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, assault of a pregnant individual intentionally causing miscarriage/stillbirth, and felony firearm.

State prosecutors say Jackson murdered 22-year-old Harley Corwin, of Escanaba, on July 3, 2023. Her body was found five days later in a field in Ford River Township.

"This was a senseless and brutal crime that took the life of Harley and her unborn child," Nessel said in a statement. "While no sentence will be enough to erase the pain that her loved ones carry, I hope knowing that the person responsible will never again walk free will bring them a measure of peace."

The case was initially filed by the Delta County Prosecutor's Office, and the AG's office was appointed to prosecute it in August 2023.