Northern Michigan man sentenced to 30-50 years in prison for sexually abusing child

A northern Michigan man will spend decades in prison for sexually abusing a child, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Ryan Beebe, 35, of Dighton, was sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison on Monday. A Wexford County jury convicted Beebe in October on several counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a child.

Beebe is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times in Wexford County between 2016 and 2021. The alleged abuse began when the child was 8 years old, state prosecutors said.

"I am proud of the work my prosecutors have done to pursue justice for the victim of this case, and I am grateful to the survivor who showed tremendous courage in coming forward to speak out against these horrific crimes," Nessel said in a statement. "This significant sentence reinforces our commitment to supporting survivors of sexual abuse and holding their abusers accountable."

Beebe was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Wexford County Prosecutor's Office charged Beebe in January. His case was prosecuted by Nessel's office.