Watch CBS News
Crime

Northern Michigan man sentenced to 30-50 years in prison for sexually abusing child

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A northern Michigan man will spend decades in prison for sexually abusing a child, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 

Ryan Beebe, 35, of Dighton, was sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison on Monday. A Wexford County jury convicted Beebe in October on several counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a child. 

Beebe is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times in Wexford County between 2016 and 2021. The alleged abuse began when the child was 8 years old, state prosecutors said. 

"I am proud of the work my prosecutors have done to pursue justice for the victim of this case, and I am grateful to the survivor who showed tremendous courage in coming forward to speak out against these horrific crimes," Nessel said in a statement. "This significant sentence reinforces our commitment to supporting survivors of sexual abuse and holding their abusers accountable." 

Beebe was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. 

The Wexford County Prosecutor's Office charged Beebe in January. His case was prosecuted by Nessel's office. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue