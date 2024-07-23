Michigan man who kidnapped store manager, forced him to give alarm code to steal 123 firearms sentenced

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for kidnapping a Dunham's Sports store manager and stealing over 100 guns from the Benton Harbor store.

Dontell Nance, 25, was charged with kidnapping and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Nance pleaded guilty to charges in April 2024. His brother, Darnell Bishop, pled guilty to the same charges earlier this month and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 25.

Federal prosecutors said on Nov. 16, 2023, Nance and Bishop kidnapped the store manager from outside his home at gunpoint and took him to the store, forcing him to provide the store's alarm code. The men then stole 123 pistols, which were taken inside of two coolers.

The pistols have since been recovered.

"This sentencing is the consequence of a bad actor who possessed illegal firearms and posed a significant threat to the safety of the community," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan, in a statement. "The collaboration with the Benton Harbor Safe Streets Task Force and our other law enforcement partners exemplifies the effectiveness of teamwork. I am thankful for the prompt actions of the men and women of the Detroit FBI Field Office, which undoubtedly saved lives."