Michigan man sentenced to 10 years for sexually exploiting children online

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Ecorse man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually exploiting several children online, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Mark-Anthony Markiewicz pleaded guilty to three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor in June 2024.

Markiewicz's exploitation involved three teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16. Officials say that for at least two years, Markiewicz portrayed himself as a 16-year-old while engaging in sexually explicit chats on Snapchat with those victims and other minors between the ages of 13 and 16. Markiewicz allegedly offered to pay for nude images and videos of the minors and threatened to send the nude images of at least one victim to their employer and family.

"Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute child exploitation offenses to protect the children in our community and to stop individuals like Markiewicz from victimizing children online," U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said.