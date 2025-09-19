Michigan man sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking after woman found dead

Man shot by Detroit police, fire tears through apartment building, other top stories

A Kalamazoo, Michigan, man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking after a search warrant of his home uncovered a woman's body, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors say an investigation against 46-year-old Keith Smith began in 2022 after a confidential informant purchased a pound of methamphetamine from Smith. Investigators searched Smith's home, where they found a woman dead from drug poisoning. They also uncovered two kilograms of methamphetamine from inside the home as well as fentanyl, cocaine and a stolen pistol in Smith's car.

Smith was indicted and was later released on bond, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. Investigators learned that Smith was still selling drugs after he was released and caught him with 13 pounds of methamphetamine, prosecutors say.

"A thirty-year sentence is a long time, but Keith Smith worked hard to earn it. He got federal attention because his drug trafficking was killing people in Kalamazoo," said U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey in a statement. "Nothing short of a long prison term will stop Smith from dealing drugs: When we charged him, Smith already had many drug convictions in state court, and he went right back to moving large amounts of methamphetamine, while illegally armed with guns, while under federal court supervision. The community is safer without Smith in it."

Federal prosecutors say Smith has a criminal history that includes 10 felony convictions. Six of those convictions involved drug dealing, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Mr. Smith is a career criminal. We hope this sentence sends a message to those who continue to commit criminal activity in and around Kalamazoo," said Captain Michael Ferguson of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team.