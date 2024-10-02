Michigan man punches dog walker after quitting job, arguing with family, police say

JD Vance returns to Michigan, Detroit Tigers look to win AL Wild Card series and more top stories

JD Vance returns to Michigan, Detroit Tigers look to win AL Wild Card series and more top stories

JD Vance returns to Michigan, Detroit Tigers look to win AL Wild Card series and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old Troy man was arrested after he allegedly punched a dog walker after an argument with his family, police say.

Police say a man was walking his dog in the 3500 block of Crooks Road in Troy around 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 when another man approached him, yelled at him, punched his head and ripped his shirt. Police later found and arrested the 27-year-old suspect in the area of Crooks and Wattles.

The suspect reportedly told police that he had just quit his job and had an argument with his family, so he approached the first person he saw and punched them.

The man was issued a citation for assault and battery and petitioned for a mental health evaluation.