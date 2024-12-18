Michigan man pleads guilty in plot to commit mass shooting against LGBTQI+ community

(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan man pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime after he attempted to carry out a mass shooting at two Michigan locations he associated with the LGBTQI+ community.

According to court documents, from July 2023 through June 2024, 22-year-old Mack Davis, of Owosso, researched mass killers online and on social media sites and paid tribute to them. He also journaled about dozens of mass killers.

During those 11 months, Davis reportedly began plotting a mass killing and gathering weapons. By June 2024, Davis had acquired an arsenal that included two guns, magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a crossbow and arrows, as well as bomb-making parts, smoke grenades, tactical gear, clothing and various knives.

Davis allegedly inscribed one of his knives with an anti-gay slur.

"This defendant amassed an arsenal of firearms, rounds of ammunition and bombmaking parts that he intended to use to carry out the mass killing of gay people. This kind of vile and heinous hate-fueled violence, intended to target innocent people based on their sexual orientation, runs contrary to our values as Americans," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "Bias-motivated crimes targeting the LGBTQI+ community will not be tolerated. The Justice Department will continue using every tool at our disposal to protect communities from the scourge of hate-fueled violence by prosecuting those who carry out or attempt to carry out such crimes."

Court documents show that from April to June, Davis posted on social media that he planned to carry out a mass killing at a political party headquarters, which he called "Location 1." Davis wrote the location was "filled with far-left liberal, [homophobic slur] scum." Davis also targeted a nearby bar as "Location 2," which he referred to by using the same homophobic slur.

During this time, Davis is accused of vandalizing two cars that belonged to his neighbors, whom he knew were gay, and spray-painting a homophobic slur on one of the cars.

Days after vandalizing the vehicles, Davis reportedly used an illegal short-barreled rifle to fire 60 bullets into several of his neighbors' properties, including the cars he previously vandalized.

Davis was arrested by Owosso police for that shooting and later transferred to federal custody, where he has remained since. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of committing a hate crime.

"Davis' plans were chilling. He intended to commit mass shootings at two locations — destroying countless lives and devastating our community — all because of his fanatical hatred for gay people," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan. "I applaud the work of law enforcement in disrupting this awful plot and arresting Davis before he could carry out his planned attacks. Today's guilty plea is a reflection of my office's commitment to prosecuting bias crimes and is a critical step in holding this defendant accountable for his actions."

Davis will be sentenced at a later date. Davis faces up to life in prison.