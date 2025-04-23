Man injured in Detroit hit-and-run crash that killed his girlfriend speaks out: "I'm devastated"

Michigan man speaks out after being injured in hit-and-run crash that killed his girlfriend

Michigan man speaks out after being injured in hit-and-run crash that killed his girlfriend

Michigan man speaks out after being injured in hit-and-run crash that killed his girlfriend

A Michigan man remains hospitalized days after he was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Detroit that killed his girlfriend.

Through a virtual interview from his hospital bed on Wednesday, D'Joran James told CBS News Detroit he was enjoying a night out with his girlfriend, Juan Smiley, on Sunday when they were hit at the corner of Gratiot Avenue and East Grand Boulevard. James said they were riding electric scooters and stopped to exchange for newly charged ones before attempting to cross Gratiot Avenue.

Detroit police did not release the exact type of vehicle that was involved, but James believes it was a Jeep Wrangler.

"I'm devastated," said James, who is in a nearly full-body cast. "There was a row of vehicles at the light, waiting for the light to change, and the very end of the vehicles was a Jeep Wrangler, waiting for the light to change. The Jeep Wrangler took off and hit us and ran us over. My lady is deceased."

James said Smiley was killed at the scene. The tragic incident happened on her mother's birthday.

Smiley's family held a memorial on Tuesday. Meanwhile, James is pleading for anyone with information about the driver to come forward.

"I urge you to notify police, the third precinct. I urge you to notify the police," he said.