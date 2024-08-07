Michigan man indicted for possessing loaded gun as felon after being caught by off-duty detective running marathon

Harris and Walz to campaign in Michigan, Vance visiting Shelby Township and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been indicted for possessing a gun as a felon after he was involved in a disturbance that a detective encountered while running a marathon in May.

Jaeontae Moore, 23, of Kalamazoo, was indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a possible maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

During the Kalamazoo Marathon on May 5, an off-duty Kalamazoo detective was running when she saw a disturbance happening with a man and woman inside a car that was parked in the 2000 block of Winchell Avenue.

The detective witnessed the man pull a gun out of his waistband, which prompted the woman to get out of the vehicle.

She pursued the suspect, identified as Moore, and alerted other officers of the incident. Moore fled officers and was arrested after he was found underneath a boat in a backyard in the 1600 block of Chevy Chase Boulevard.

"This allegation is serious, and the circumstances of the defendant's arrest are very troubling," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "Every person, regardless of where they live, deserves to live their life and enjoy their community free from the fear of gunfire – especially at an event like the Kalamazoo Marathon that brings so many people together around a love of running."

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.

"I am extremely grateful to have such dedicated and committed officers who work hard every day to keep our community safe. Detective Ondreya Anderson was off-duty and was running in a marathon when she observed an armed individual who was extremely agitated. Instead of continuing with the marathon that she had worked and trained so hard for, she called herself to duty," said KDPS Chief Dave Boysen. "Thanks to her quick actions, no one was injured. The suspect was safely taken into custody and the firearm that he illegally possessed was recovered. I am also grateful for our partnership with the ATF and U.S. Attorney's Office for helping to ensure that Mr. Moore will face the consequences for his actions."