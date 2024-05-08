Kalamazoo detective nabs parole absconder while running marathon; suspect was found with cocaine, police say

Michigan suspect arrested on drug, weapons charges after found hiding under boat

(CBS DETROIT) - A reported parole absconder was arrested in Michigan on Sunday after he was involved in a disturbance, which a detective encountered while running a marathon.

Police said at 9 a.m. Sunday, an off-duty Kalamazoo detective was running in a marathon when she noticed a disturbance involving a man and woman inside a car parked on the 2000 block of Winchell Avenue.

The detective saw the man pull out a gun from his waistband, which spurred the woman to get out of the car.

While the detective was addressing the situation, a witness contacted another officer who directing traffic in the area. The officer tried to take the man into custody, but he ran away.

The officer pursued the suspect and alerted other officers. The suspect, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man, got away, but the department had officers placed throughout the area. Bystanders reported seeing someone matching the suspect's description in the contained area.

Police dogs located the suspect underneath a boat in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of Chevy Chase Blvd.

While the dogs were tracking the suspect, they also found the suspect's jacket, which had over 20 individual packages of what police suspect was cocaine.

Authorities also recovered a handgun with an obliterated serial number was found in the suspect's car. They also learned that the man had absconded from parole in connection to a previous armed robbery conviction.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. He was charged with resisting and obstructing arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered/obliterated identifying markings, carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Police say the case is pending the prosecutor's review. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and West Michigan University Police were both involved in the investigation.