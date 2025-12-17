Michigan man identified as interpreter killed in Syria

A Macomb, Michigan, man has been identified as the interpreter who was killed in Syria over the weekend along with two guardsmen.

Ayad Mansoor Sakat was honored on Wednesday as his remains were transferred from a plane at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. President Trump, as well as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and top military brass, were in attendance and saluted.

The two other people killed were identified as Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa.

This undated photo provided by Dina Qiryaqoz on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, shows Ayad Sakat, a U.S. civilian working as an interpreter who was killed during an attack in Syria on Saturday, Dec. 13. AP

Multiple sources told CBS News that the shooting on Saturday, Dec. 13, happened during a mission by U.S. and Syrian forces in a historic central town near Palmyra. The Pentagon says an ISIS gunman ambushed them.

According to an online obituary, Sakat, 54, was born in Bakhdida, Iraq, and previously worked as an interpreter for U.S. soldiers from 2003 to 2007. Sakat and his wife have four children, the obituary states.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted on social media on Thursday, saying, "I am deeply saddened that we lost a brave Michigander over the weekend in an attack in Syria. Ayad Mansoor Sakat was an interpreter who proudly served this country with honor and courage. My condolences go out to his loved ones and the Macomb Township community."

According to the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, a dignified transfer of remains is conducted "to honor those who have given their lives in the service of our country." The remains are then transferred to the mortuary facility at Dover Air Force Base for preparation of their final resting place.