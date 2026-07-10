Farmington Hills man featured on "America's Most Wanted" arrested in Guatemala in 2001 murder case

A Southeast Michigan man, who police say is a fugitive wanted in a 2001 murder, was arrested in Guatemala and returned to the United States.

Edgardo Luis Perez, 44, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday by the Farmington Hills Police Department with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the police department said. Authorities have scheduled an arraignment hearing for Friday in 47th District Court in Farmington Hills, with Perez expected to appear over video.

After the arraignment, the Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott and Special Agent Jennifer Runyan from the FBI Detroit Field Office will host a news conference at the Farmington Hills Police Department.

The case involved the death of Gordon Machek, 56, of Farmington Hills.

The investigation into Machek's death attracted national attention, including an episode of the television show "America's Most Wanted."

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Perez with felony murder in 2003, and the United States Attorney issued a warrant charging Perez with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.