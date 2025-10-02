Michigan man found guilty in 2022 stabbing of his roommate

A Flint, Michigan, man was found guilty on Wednesday in connection with the 2022 stabbing death of his roommate.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Terrance Joseph Haywood, 38, stabbed 34-year-old Cole Campbell multiple times with a machete in February 2022. Campbell's body was found on Feb. 4 in the 1400 block of Mitson Boulevard.

"This was one of the more unusual homicide cases I have seen, given the weapon that was used and the way the events unfolded," said Prosecutor David Leyton.

According to the prosecutor's office, witnesses testified that on Feb. 1, Campbell claimed Haywood had been swinging a machete around the house, and he was concerned for his safety. Prosecutors say Campbell reported the incident to officers, but declined a police escort back home.

After not hearing from Campbell the next day, prosecutors say family members called the police and requested a welfare check. Investigators went to Campbell's home, where they found blood on the porch. Prosecutors say police interviewed Haywood, who initially told them he had a dream that he chased Campbell toward the street where Campbell's body was later found.

Prosecutors say that Haywood took the stand at his own trial and claimed that he received messages instructing him to kill Campbell to protect a family member who had previously dated the victim. Haywood testified that he told Campbell about the messages and instead asked Campbell to kill him. However, when Campbell refused to do it, Haywood testified that he then attacked the victim and followed him to Mitson Boulevard, prosecutors say.

Haywood is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 27. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.