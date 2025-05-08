Michigan man fatally shoots adult son in Ypsilanti Township, police say

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories

A Washtenaw County, Michigan, man is accused of shooting and killing his adult son on Wednesday.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the 100 block of N. Hewitt Road in Ypsilanti Township at about 11:47 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 74-year-old and his 34-year-old son were involved in a domestic dispute, and the father fatally shot his son during the altercation.

Police say no arrest has been made, but an investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office did not release any further information.