Michigan man extradited from Mexico headed to trial for allegedly sexually assaulting pre-teen girls

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man who was recently extradited from Mexico will stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting two pre-teen girls and providing them with methamphetamine, the Michigan Attorney General's Office says.

Anthony Cuyler, 46, of Branch County, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of delivery of methamphetamine to a minor, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of ammunition by a felon.

Officials say Cuyler was charged by the Branch County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl and providing them with methamphetamine, but he fled and managed to elude authorities for years before being caught and extradited to Branch County in June 2024.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is handling the prosecution of the case.

"Survivors of sexual assault deserve to see their abusers brought to justice, and in some cases that requires extraordinary and unusual efforts," Nessel said in a statement. "I am grateful to local law enforcement, the Branch County prosecuting attorneys, and especially the U.S. Marshals Service for bringing this man home to face criminal accountability. Without their dedication to apprehending those accused of cold-case sexual crimes, Mr. Cuyler would likely still be in Mexico, and not awaiting a trial date in circuit court, as he is today."

Cuyler is due back in court on Aug. 12.