Michigan man arrested after allegedly drunk driving through several backyards

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was arrested after he was caught drunk driving through the backyards of Oakland County homes, police said. 

At 6:35 p.m. on June 4, Troy officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamlet after receiving a report about the incident. 

The caller told police that the man used the driveway of a home to enter the backyard area behind the houses, damaging lawns, a tree and an underground downspout pipe as he drove through. 

Officers found the suspect vehicle parked on the roadway with the driver, identified as a 63-year-old Troy man, standing outside the vehicle. 

They noticed that the man was having trouble balancing, that his speech was slurred and they said there was an odor of intoxicants coming from him. 

Officers had him perform sobriety evaluations, which he performed poorly, and he took a preliminary breath test with a result of .20%. 

The 63-year-old was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-up Facility. Police say he was read his rights and refused a breath test.

A search warrant was granted to get his blood drawn. 

The man was charged with operating while intoxicated- third offense, and driving while license suspended- second offense. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 1:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

