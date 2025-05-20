Michigan man drowns at Indiana state park in effort to rescue a child

A Michigan man drowned while trying to assist a young girl who was in the water at an Indiana state park, according to news reports.

The accident happened Friday night at Sugar Creek in Turkey Run State Park, which is west of Indianapolis. The Parke County Sheriff's Office said they got a report of a possible drowning near a suspension bridge at the park about 7:30 p.m.

An hour later, first responders recovered the body of a man from the Grand Rapids area. Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

WTHI TV 10 in Terre Haute, Indiana, reported that the victim was Maximo Disla-Garcia, 56, of Wyoming, Michigan. Witnesses told the TV station he got into the water to assist a young girl who was struggling in the current. While the girl eventually managed to get out by herself, Disla-Garcia was swept downstream.

First responders on the call included the Parke County Sheriff's Office, Parke County Coroner, Indiana Conservation, Bellmore Fire Department, Marshall Fire Department, Montezuma Fire Department, Bloomingdale Fire Department and Montezuma Deputy Town Marshal.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim," the sheriff's report said.