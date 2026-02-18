Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man "double, triple and quadruple" checks $300K winning scratch-off ticket

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Michigan man double, triple and quadruple checked his Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket after winning $300,000. 

The 46-year-old Van Buren County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning Safe Cracker Cashword instant game ticket at the Broadway Shell, located at 469 Broadway Street in South Haven.

"I buy a few Cashword tickets a week because I like them and think they're fun," said the man in a statement. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $300,000, I had to double, triple, and quadruple check it. When I was sure of what I was seeing, I had my wife look over it too. She also counted 10 words, so then we called the Lottery to verify the big win."  

The lucky winner plans to save his winnings. 

Players have won more than $31 million playing Safe Cracker Cashword since the game launched in December 2024. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue