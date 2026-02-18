Michigan man "double, triple and quadruple" checks $300K winning scratch-off ticket

A Michigan man double, triple and quadruple checked his Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket after winning $300,000.

The 46-year-old Van Buren County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning Safe Cracker Cashword instant game ticket at the Broadway Shell, located at 469 Broadway Street in South Haven.

"I buy a few Cashword tickets a week because I like them and think they're fun," said the man in a statement. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $300,000, I had to double, triple, and quadruple check it. When I was sure of what I was seeing, I had my wife look over it too. She also counted 10 words, so then we called the Lottery to verify the big win."

The lucky winner plans to save his winnings.

Players have won more than $31 million playing Safe Cracker Cashword since the game launched in December 2024.