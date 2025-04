Two hurt in Clinton Township shooting; robbery at Monroe County jewelry store; more top stories

A Michigan man was found dead Friday in the water amid the Florida Keys, local authorities reported.

The body of the man, identified as Tony Vescolani, 84, of Lansing, was found near a boat slip that afternoon in the city of Marathon, the Monroe County (Florida) Sheriff's Office said.

Autopsy results are pending.

"Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the death," the report said.