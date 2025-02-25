Michigan man, 55, convicted of attempting to kill ex-fiancée

A 55-year-old man accused of attempting to kill his ex-fiancée in Fenton, Michigan, nearly five years ago has been found guilty.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, John Frederick Siemen was convicted of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation, domestic violence and felony firearm.

Prosecutors say officers responded to a location in Fenton for a domestic incident and found Sieman kneeling in front of the woman, applying pressure to her head. They say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and lost her eye.

Sieman claimed that his fiancée was suicidal and was accidentally shot when they struggled for the gun, according to the prosecutor's office. However, a police investigation indicated a history of domestic issues between the couple. Police concluded that Siemen strangled and shot the woman.

"This is a very sad and tragic set of circumstances that has fractured the lives of many and none more so than the victim herself," said Prosecutor David Leyton. "These types of cases are never clearcut, and I want to commend the City of Fenton Police for their unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth of what actually occurred and to assistant prosecutors Sara Brady and Ezekiel Zanetta and support staff for their steadfast efforts in seeking legal justice for the victim."

Siemen, who will be sentenced on April 15, faces up to life in prison.